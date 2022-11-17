vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $0.94. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 98,738 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

