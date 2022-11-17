vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVTGet Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $0.94. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 98,738 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.