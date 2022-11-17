Wagner Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after purchasing an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,307,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

USMV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.27. 2,204,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

