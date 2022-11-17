Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,561.7% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,514. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.