Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 63,175 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 728.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $133,046,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,144,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $41.30. 20,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $46.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.