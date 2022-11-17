Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,264 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.89. 54,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,021. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44.

