Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,570 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.58. 7,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $55.87.

