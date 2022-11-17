WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $10.50 at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WKME. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WalkMe from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded WalkMe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

