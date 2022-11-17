Walmart Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.04 Per Share (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $6.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.88. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMT opened at $148.50 on Thursday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 958,063 shares of company stock worth $130,417,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

