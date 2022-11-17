Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $163.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $148.25. 62,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694,716. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 958,063 shares of company stock valued at $130,417,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 88,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 44,522 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 368,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,836,000 after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

