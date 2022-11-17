Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.01-$6.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $598.99 billion-$598.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.48 billion. Walmart also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.48 EPS.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average of $132.31. The company has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.66.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 958,063 shares of company stock worth $130,417,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

