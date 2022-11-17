Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.34 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $26.34 million and approximately $415,518.24 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00078579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00060229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

