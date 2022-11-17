WazirX Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $59.11 million and $781,267.51 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

