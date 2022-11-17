Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 7,065 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 39,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $79.29 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

