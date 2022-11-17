Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $191.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $237.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.62.

