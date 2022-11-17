Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,877 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 809,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 87,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.

