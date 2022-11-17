Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Shares of LLY opened at $352.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $369.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.