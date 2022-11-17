Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 17.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,361,608.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $4,707,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,142,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,361,608.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,516 shares of company stock worth $26,094,073. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.69. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $60.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

