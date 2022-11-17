Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $227.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

