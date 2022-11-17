Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 11,844 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Investar worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 10.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $77,546.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Investar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $218.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Investar to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

