Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 293 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $272.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.64 and a 200 day moving average of $252.39.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.