Wealthspan Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthspan Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 4.0% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,937,000 after purchasing an additional 71,307 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.85. The company had a trading volume of 127,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.80. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $289.84.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

