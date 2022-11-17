Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $14.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 14.6% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $225.57. 94,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,272. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

