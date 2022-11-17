Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Cuts Dividend

NYSE:V traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.93. The stock had a trading volume of 159,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.