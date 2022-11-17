Wealthspan Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.52. 377,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,922. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $119.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.40.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.