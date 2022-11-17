Wealthspan Partners LLC Invests $1.06 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $393.80. 148,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.24 and a 200-day moving average of $393.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

