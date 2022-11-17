Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,003 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.80. The stock had a trading volume of 255,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,746. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

