Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.24. 66,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

