Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 1.8% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.46.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,346. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.