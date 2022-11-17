Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Invests $2.02 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,796 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.9% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.16. The company had a trading volume of 261,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480,619. The company has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.12.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

