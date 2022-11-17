Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,116,000 after buying an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in AES by 6.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 116,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

