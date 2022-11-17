WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,173.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.8 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.74. 8,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,573. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

