Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Associated British Foods (ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON: ABF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/9/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,630 ($19.15) price target on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Associated British Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,575 ($18.51) to GBX 1,600 ($18.80). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Associated British Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,500 ($17.63) to GBX 1,700 ($19.98). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/21/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Associated British Foods Price Performance

ABF opened at GBX 1,523 ($17.90) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,351.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,526.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. Associated British Foods plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,181 ($25.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,507.92.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 29.90 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.