Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Tower (AMT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Tower (NYSE: AMT) in the last few weeks:
- 11/14/2022 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $232.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $279.00.
- 10/28/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $264.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $274.00 to $219.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $251.00.
- 10/20/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $257.00 to $209.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – American Tower was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – American Tower is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $232.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
American Tower Stock Performance
AMT opened at $219.15 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.26 and a 200-day moving average of $241.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
