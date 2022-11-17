Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for freenet (FNTN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for freenet (FRA: FNTN):

11/9/2022 – freenet was given a new €24.00 ($24.74) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/7/2022 – freenet was given a new €30.00 ($30.93) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

11/4/2022 – freenet was given a new €30.00 ($30.93) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/4/2022 – freenet was given a new €25.00 ($25.77) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/4/2022 – freenet was given a new €21.40 ($22.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/2/2022 – freenet was given a new €27.00 ($27.84) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/19/2022 – freenet was given a new €30.00 ($30.93) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

10/18/2022 – freenet was given a new €23.00 ($23.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/13/2022 – freenet was given a new €30.00 ($30.93) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/20/2022 – freenet was given a new €30.00 ($30.93) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded down €0.22 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €20.91 ($21.56). The company had a trading volume of 350,498 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.21. freenet AG has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.32) and a one year high of €32.92 ($33.94).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

