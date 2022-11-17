Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) recently:

11/17/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $278.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $269.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $241.00 to $243.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $256.00.

10/13/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $239.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Rockwell Automation is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $265.00.

10/3/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $206.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $6.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,622. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

