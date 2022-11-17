Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $149.00 to $167.00.

11/4/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $134.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $138.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $133.00.

10/19/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $132.00.

10/13/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $137.00.

10/12/2022 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/19/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $134.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.85. The company had a trading volume of 41,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.