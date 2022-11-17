Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SBA Communications (SBAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) in the last few weeks:

11/14/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $286.00 to $341.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $370.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $365.00.

11/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $393.00 to $308.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $389.00 to $341.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $408.00 to $346.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $286.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $366.00 to $309.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $355.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – SBA Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $384.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $385.00 to $323.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $389.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2022 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2022 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $10.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $285.69. 15,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,011. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.01 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.79 and a 200 day moving average of $312.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

