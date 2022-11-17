Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $13.54. Weibo shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 5,945 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global cut Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Weibo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

