Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 208,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 647,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 86,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,309,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

