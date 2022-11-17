Wells Fargo & Company Raises Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target to $3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $385.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
