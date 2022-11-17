Wells Fargo & Company Raises Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target to $3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $385.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,311 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.