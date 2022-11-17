Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has been given a $24.00 target price by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.
WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, OTR Global restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.
Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.68. 1,824,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
