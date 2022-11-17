Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has been given a $24.00 target price by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, OTR Global restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.68. 1,824,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

