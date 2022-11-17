Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
EHI opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
