Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

EHI opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 99,781 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

