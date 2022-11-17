Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IGI stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
