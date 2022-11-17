Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 1st

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MHF opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.