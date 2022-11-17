Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 1st

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHF opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.