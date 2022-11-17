Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 101,220 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,220 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.9 %

JCI stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on JCI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.