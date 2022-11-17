Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,410 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

