Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.67 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,239 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,740 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

