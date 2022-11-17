Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.10 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microchip Technology Trading Down 4.3 %

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

