Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,325 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,237 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after buying an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,436,000 after buying an additional 107,372 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $338,550,000 after buying an additional 222,261 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.9 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.