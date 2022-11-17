Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of NetApp worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3,438.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 410.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

